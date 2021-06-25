Toby Keith Releases His Great New Song ‘Old School’

Toby Keith has dropped some new music, and it’s outstanding.

The legendary country music star released "Old School" for his fans Friday, and it's a must-listen song for fans of the genre.

Fire it up below!

It’s June 25, and I can tell that this song is going to be banging all summer long. I’m not one who is big on being nostalgic, but this song from Keith is legit.

It brings back a flood of memories, and I’m sure it would sound even better with a cold beer in my hand. Seeing as how it’s not even 8:30 in the morning at the moment, that theory will have to be tested in a few hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toby Keith (@tobykeith)

Honestly, I haven’t heard much music out of Toby Keith lately, but it’s clear that he still has his fastball.

If this is the type of energy and vibes Keith is bringing going forward, then fans are going to be in for a hell of a time with his music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toby Keith (@tobykeith)

Keep the music coming, Keith! I can’t wait to hear what he gives us next.