‘Haven’t Lived Up To Our Highest Ideals’: Psaki Says Biden Approves Of Olympian Protesting Anthem

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told Fox News White House reporter Peter Doocy Monday that President Joe Biden respects the right of people to peacefully protest during the national anthem.

“This weekend, Gwen Berry who is supposed to represent the United States as an Olympian on the hammer throwing events won a bronze medal at the Trials, and then she turned her back on the flag while the anthem played,” Doocy told Psaki. “Does President Biden think that is appropriate behavior for someone who is supposed to represent Team USA?”

Psaki replied that although she has not spoken to Biden specifically about this issue, she knows he is “incredibly proud to be an American and has great respect for the anthem.” She then said Biden especially respects the “men and women serving in uniform all around the world.” (RELATED: Transgender Olympian Wants To Burn US Flag On The Podium)

“He would also say, of course, that part of that pride in our country means recognizing there are moments where we as a country haven’t lived up to our highest ideals, and it means respecting the right of people granted to them in the Constitution to peacefully protest,” she added.

Gwen Berry, 31, turned away from the American flag and covered her head with a T-shirt that said “Activist Athlete” while the national anthem played during the U.S. Olympic track and field trials Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.