Report: Queen Elizabeth II Invites Meghan Markle, Prince Harry To 70th Celebration Of Her Throne

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly invited both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the 70th celebration of her throne.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited and I’m sure the Queen is very much looking forward to seeing them there,” an anonymous source alleged to the Daily Mail in a piece published on Sunday about the queen’s Platinum Jubilee next summer. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Accuses Royals Of Racism, Says She Considered Killing Herself)

Returning to Scotland for Royal Week! pic.twitter.com/FaYxoQCV7C — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 28, 2021

The former “Suits” actress and royal husband are expected to join the rest of the family attending the Trooping the Color, the Queen’s official birthday parade, the outlet reported. A variety of celebrations are planned for four days, from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

It’s still unclear if the duke and duchess will be on the balcony during the ceremony, which is typically limited to a certain amount of family members.

“The balcony moment will be decided much nearer the time but there’s a limit to how many family members should be on it, and I would have thought that working Royals who contribute to the family would be higher on the list than the Sussexes,” the anonymous source claimed.

Markle first joined the family on the balcony in June 2018, the month after she and Prince Harry tied the knot.

The parade this year, held June 12, was smaller due to the pandemic, and the duke and duchess did not attend. Meghan and Harry welcomed their second child to the world and first daughter on June 4.