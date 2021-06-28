REPORT: Leaked Document Shows EA Sports’ New College Football Game Will Arrive Summer 2023

Fans might have to wait a couple of years for the return of college football video games.

EA Sports recently announced that college football video games would return at some point in the future after coming to a grinding halt after “NCAA 14” dropped in 2013. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, we might have a better idea of when “EA Sports College Football” might be released. In a document tweeted by Matt Brown, the licensing agreement between EA and other parties involved starts July 1, 2023, and runs through June 30, 2027.

Teams would be compensated by the tier they’re in. Specific financial info is redacted in the document tweeted by Brown.

Got another copy of the EA Sports/CLC proposal to FBS schools, dated Jan 15, with fewer redactions than previous copies. Here’s a bit more info on the money schools may make from the game: Appears to be a four year license proposal pic.twitter.com/tVNegAXd8P — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) June 25, 2021

It was previously reported that July 2023 was likely going to be the release date, and now it looks like that’s starting to be cemented into place.

NEWS: According to internal documentation from CLC that I obtained via Open Records request, the CLC told FBS institutions that EA Sports intends to release the new video game in “July of 2023”. — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) March 11, 2021

I can’t wait for “EA Sports College Football” to get here. Is waiting until 2023 ideal? No. I’ll be in my 30s by the time July 1, 2023, gets here.

Yet, it’s better than nothing. While I don’t play video games very often these days, I used to play “NCAA Football” nonstop while in college.

My roommates and I would drink a few beers, firing up the game and battle it out for hours.

Now, fans will get “EA Sports College Football” after not having a new game for a decade. It’s truly going to be a majestic day once it arrives and we play it! I can’t wait!

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them. We’re in for a fun time.