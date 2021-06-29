‘A Wonderful Thing To See’: Trump Celebrates Plummeting TV News Ratings Since He Left Office

Former President Donald Trump said in a statement Tuesday that news ratings for CNN, ‘MSDNC,’ and Fox have dropped since he left office.

“CNN ratings are down 70%. MSDNC is also way down,” Trump said. “Actually, they are ALL way down. They say the news is ‘boring’ since I left D.C. Morning Joe, Joy Reid (whoever that is?), Nicole Wallace, Jake Tapper, and even Chris Wallace, at Fox, in free fall. A wonderful thing to see!”

CNN’s ‘The Lead with Jake Tapper’ has lost approximately 75% of its audience since Trump left office in January, according to Fox News. Tapper’s show averaged about 2.8 million viewers in January and dropped to about 706,000 between May 31 and June 23, according to Fox News.

MSNBC posted about 1.49 million viewers in May 2021, which is a 22% drop from May 2020, according to Deadline. (RELATED: The Numbers Are In: Trump’s Exit From The World Stage Led To A Network Ratings Bloodletting)

While Fox topped other major cable news outlets during the month of May, it also saw a drop in viewership compared to the same time period the year before.

About three weeks ago, Trump associated Fox News anchor Chris Wallace with the “‘almost’ Radical Left.”

“Why does Fox News keep Chris Wallace?” Trump said in that statement.