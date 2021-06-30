Kobe King Transfers To Valparaiso

Kobe King is headed to Valparaiso.

According to NWITimes.com, the former Wisconsin basketball star has transferred to the Crusaders to finish his college career.

King hasn’t played college basketball since early 2020 when he left the Badgers. Now, he’ll try to get back to his old ways with the Badgers.

Despite the fact that King left the Badgers on seemingly bad terms as we were gearing up for the final stretch of the 2019-2020 campaign, I still wish him nothing but the best.

It’s clear that he was dealing with some stuff when he decided to leave the program.

Everyone goes through stuff, and you can’t hold that against someone, especially a young athlete. Now, it sounds like he’s ready to get back on the court, and I hope he plays well.

When King is at the top of his game, he’s a damn good college basketball player.

He’s also the third former Wisconsin guy to end up on Valpo. It looks like they’ve more or less become Wisconsin Jr. for the upcoming season. We’ll have to wait and see how it works out for them.