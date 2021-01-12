Kobe King Is Trying To Play In The G League

Former Wisconsin basketball star Kobe King is trying to go pro.

According to Jon Chepkevich, King has signed with an agent and entered the draft pool for the G League, which serves as the feeder system to the NBA. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kobe King (Wisconsin) and Brandon Williams (Arizona) have signed with agents and are among the 194 player NBA G League Draft pool. Both players will be auto-eligible for the 2021 NBA Draft. — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) January 8, 2021

It’s worth noting that King hasn’t played college basketball since January 2020. He abruptly left the Wisconsin Badgers, and hasn’t been seen much since.

Now, he’s trying to go pro.

King, who last played an NCAA basketball game in January 2020, was originally set to transfer to Nebraska prior to pursuing the professional route. He has since signed w/ @acd_agency and has been training in pursuit of an opportunity in the NBA G League.https://t.co/Q6b51hPRGE — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) January 11, 2021

I think I speak for Wisconsin fans everywhere when I say that we’re all hoping for the best for King. His departure from the Badgers was so strange.

He was having his best season in Madison, went scoreless against Purdue and never played college basketball again.

I honestly never thought he’d pick up a basketball and play again. Clearly, he’s intent on trying to earn some money playing ball.

Even though King, who 100% has NBA athleticism, left the Badgers when we were gearing up to win the B1G, which we did, I still want to see him have success.

You never cheer against somebody who once shared you colors. Let’s hope he gets it figured out!