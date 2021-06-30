Editorial

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers Names June 30th ‘Barry Alvarez Day’

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has made sure that Barry Alvarez is remembered forever in the state.

The legendary athletic director’s final day on the job with the Badgers is Wednesday, and he’ll ride off into the sunset after more than three incredible decades of excellence. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Governor Evers announced Wednesday that June 30th will be forever remembered as “Barry Alvarez Day” in the great state that I grew up in.

If there’s anyone who deserves their own day in Wisconsin, it’s definitely Barry Alvarez. As I’ve said many times, Wisconsin was a joke before he showed up.

We had some of the worst sports in America. After Alvarez became our football coach and eventually our AD, it was game over.

We became national powerhouses in football and basketball.

Props to Alvarez for getting his own day and leaving such an incredible legacy behind. He’s definitely a real one.