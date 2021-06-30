Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers Names June 30th ‘Barry Alvarez Day’

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has made sure that Barry Alvarez is remembered forever in the state.

The legendary athletic director's final day on the job with the Badgers is Wednesday, and he'll ride off into the sunset after more than three incredible decades of excellence.

After three decades of excellence, tomorrow will be the final day in office for Barry Alvarez at Wisconsin What a ride it’s been… pic.twitter.com/sptIGS6t6Z — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) June 29, 2021

Governor Evers announced Wednesday that June 30th will be forever remembered as “Barry Alvarez Day” in the great state that I grew up in.

As officially stated by @GovEvers, we are proud to share that today is “Barry Alvarez Day” in the state of Wisconsin! Celebrate accordingly, Badgers. We suggest aviators all around… ???? pic.twitter.com/RfzvOLi1zb — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) June 30, 2021

If there’s anyone who deserves their own day in Wisconsin, it’s definitely Barry Alvarez. As I’ve said many times, Wisconsin was a joke before he showed up.

We had some of the worst sports in America. After Alvarez became our football coach and eventually our AD, it was game over.

We became national powerhouses in football and basketball.

With Barry Alvarez retiring, it’s hard to overstate how important he has been to Wisconsin. He made the Badgers relevant. 10+ win football seasons before his arrival: 0

After his arrival: 14 20+ win basketball seasons before his arrival: 1

After his arrival: 19 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 6, 2021

Props to Alvarez for getting his own day and leaving such an incredible legacy behind. He’s definitely a real one.