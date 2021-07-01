Kim Kardashian Hits Back At Claims She Dressed Inappropriately During Vatican Trip

Kim Kardashian appeared to hit back at claims that she was dressed inappropriately during her visit to the Vatican while in Rome.

“We had the most incredible experience touring Vatican City @vaticanmuseums,” the 40-year-old reality star captioned her Instagram post Thursday.

“It was amazing to be able to view all of the iconic art, architecture and ancient Roman sculptures in person, especially Michelangelo’s works,” she added. “We even had an opportunity to view their private archive of robes worn by every pope in history, dating back to the 1500’s.” (RELATED: PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Goes Out In NYC Wearing Blazer And Sheer Bra)

“Thank you @ocspecial for arranging the visit,” Kardashian continued. “(Don’t worry, I adhered to the dress code and fully covered up while inside St. Peter’s Basilica and the Sistine Chapel’s).”

Her post included several photos from her visit showing her in a white lace sheer form-fitting dress with cut-outs across the chest and around the waist. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Was Warned Not To Date Her Due To Her Sex Tape)

In two of the snaps, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star posed wearing a black leather jacket over the white dress.

After pictures of the cut-out dress surfaced earlier this week, many took to social media and labeled the reality TV star’s dress inappropriate, disrespectful and trashy, Yahoo noted.

The Vatican reportedly has a strict dress code for visitors which includes not wearing clothing that exposes their chest, knees or shoulders, The Cut.com reported.

The outlet noted that the reality star did end up covering up with a black jacket before entering the Sistine Chapel and reportedly enjoyed a private two-hour tour with supermodel Kate Moss.