Cargo Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Middle Of Pacific Ocean

The Coast Guard rescued two pilots after a cargo plane made an emergency landing in the Pacific Ocean on Friday, a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Transair Flight 810, a Boeing 737 cargo aircraft, made an emergency landing off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii, after the pilots reported engine trouble, the FAA said. The FAA spokesperson said the pilots attempted to return to Honolulu but were forced to land the plane in the water.

The two pilots were rescued an hour later after the Coast Guard received a report around 1:40 a.m., according to the Associated Press.

A 737-200 cargo aircraft operated for Transair by Rhoades Aviation made an emergency landing in the water near Honolulu after reportedly suffering engine trouble. The FAA reports that both crew members have been rescued. ADS-B data is available at https://t.co/lsdJ4WlkHy pic.twitter.com/8D71tEQ3wy — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) July 2, 2021

Both pilots are in good condition, but one of the pilots went to Queens Medical Center in Hawaii, according to the AP. (RELATED: Drunk Guy Tries To Take Over Plane, Fly It To Afghanistan)

The plane wreckage is still in the ocean, and the Coast Guard will evaluate the pollution in the area, according to the AP. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board said in an email to the Daily Caller News Foundation that they will investigate the incident.

Multiple incidents of emergency landings have occurred in recent years. A second Boeing plane in February was forced to conduct an emergency landing after a flight departing the Netherlands experienced significant engine failure.

A pilot in April made an emergency landing near a beach in Florida, and a Delta flight made an emergency landing after smoke was reportedly coming out of the engine in April 2018.

