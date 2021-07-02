REPORT: Meghan McCain Was Allegedly Miserable While At ‘The View,’ Reached Breaking Point

Meghan McCain was allegedly miserable at the “The View” and reached a breaking point, which made her decide to leave the show at the end of this season.

“She’s [McCain’s] been wanting to get out, especially since she now lives in the DC area with her family,” a source told Page Six in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: ‘I’m Just Going To Rip The Band-Aid Off’: Meghan McCain Announces She’s Leaving ‘The View’)

“She doesn’t want to come back to New York and be a part of that show,” the source continued. “She’s been miserable since she started.” (RELATED: ‘He Provided A Public Service’: Joy Behar Thanks Jeffrey Toobin For Distracting From Trump)

After four seasons on “The View,” Meghan McCain announced that she’s leaving at the end the season. https://t.co/BqobPGbY4d — ABC News (@ABC) July 2, 2021

“ABC begged for her to stay, [and] she said, ‘No — I’m done! I’m not staying anymore,'” an insider with knowledge about the show stated. (RELATED: ‘My Ancestors Fought In The American Revolution’: Meghan McCain Speaks Out On Meghan Markle Interview As ‘#AbolishTheMonarchy’ Trends)

The insider claimed the network had wanted the co-host to stay on board and “offered a contributor role on ABC News, which she turned down.”

“She’s just had enough,” the insider continued. “She doesn’t need it anymore — she really doesn’t need it. The number of people who exit the show, it’s a joke. It’s a game there. It’s under the news division and … they thrive off women fighting. Everyone leaves there with their hair on fire. It’s really vicious.”

Another source claimed people have “loved hurting her and being cruel to her the entire time she’s been there.”

Another reportedly disputed those claims, saying the “onus was always on [the co-hosts] to get along with her and put up with her bulls–t.”

Multiple sources told Page Six that everything changed when ABC execs Barbara Fedida and James Goldston were ousted and the new president of ABC News, Kim Godwin, came on board.

“There was a meeting,” a source told Page Six. “Kim didn’t take a side, but she came in with a stern, ‘You have to figure this out.'”

The former Fox News co-host announced Thursday she was leaving the show and would be done at the end of July, after joining the show in 2017. (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Makes Peace With Meghan McCain After Arguing Intensely On-Air)

ABC released a statement about McCain’s departure, the outlet noted.

“For the past four years, Meghan McCain has brought her fierce determination and vast political knowledge and experience to ‘The View,'” it read. “She recently came to us with her decision to depart the show at the end of this season, a difficult choice that she made for her and her family that we respect and understand.”

“We wish the best for Meghan as she plans her next chapter, and thank her for the passion and unique voice that she shared with us and our viewers each day,” it added.