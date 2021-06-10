Meghan McCain Blasts CNN Over Toobin: ‘You Can Do Absolutely ANYTHING At CNN And Not Be Fired’ If You’re ‘Liberal’

Meghan McCain put CNN on blast over bringing back its legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin after he was fired at the New Yorker for masturbating in front of his colleagues while on Zoom. Toobin said he did not know that his camera was on during the time in question.

“You can do absolutely ANYTHING at CNN and not be fired if you’re liberal enough,” McCain tweeted to her hundreds of thousands of followers Thursday. (RELATED: ‘He Provided A Public Service’: Joy Behar Thanks Jeffrey Toobin For Distracting From Trump)

“Again, this is garbage – zoom dick,” she said, before deleting the post. (RELATED: ‘My Ancestors Fought In The American Revolution’: Meghan McCain Speaks Out On Meghan Markle Interview As ‘#AbolishTheMonarchy’ Trends)

“The View” co-host’s original post included a screenshot from Toobin’s appearance on the network explaining what happened, saying he “wasn’t thinking very well or very much” at the time.

WATCH:

“This was deeply moronic and indefensible.” Jeffrey Toobin broke his silence on his Zoom masturbation incident on CNN, saying he “wasn’t thinking very well or very much” and has spent the “miserable months” since in therapy. pic.twitter.com/iwlXRZvsPK — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 10, 2021

After McCain deleted her first post, she tweeted a second one with the same piece and called it “garbage.”

“This is garbage,” Meghan wrote. “Why does the media protect these old white male dinosaurs in this industry? No woman on PLANET EARTH would be welcomed back on network tv after being caught masturbating in front of her colleagues.”

“What does working at a food bank have to do with this?” she added, noting how the CNN analyst said he had done some “public service” and worked “in a food bank” since.

The former Fox News co-host wasn’t the only journalist and political commentator who caught the interview and commented about Toobin’s return.

Jeffrey Toobin is sorry for the zoom dick, and in related news my unemployed friends in journalism (who have never once masturbated in front of their colleagues!!) are still unemployed https://t.co/lV2KYhRvkL — Leah Feiger (@LeahFeiger) June 10, 2021

What does it take to get men to go to therapy? Getting caught masturbating on Zoom, apparently! https://t.co/6dUw0nuLUU — Carter Sherman (@carter_sherman) June 10, 2021

If Tucker Carlson did what Jeffrey Toobin did, the left would be calling for him to be placed on a Sex Offender List. Instead, CNN gives him a job and allows him to go on a PR tour. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 10, 2021

CNN rehabilitates Jeffrey Toobin eight months after he was seen masturbating on Zoom call with New Yorker colleagues. ‘Going forward, Toobin will be back on CNN regularly in his chief legal analyst role, a spokesman confirmed.’ https://t.co/XSNEzpcrTD — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 10, 2021

Smdh. I knew they would rehabilitate him. Nice to be a privileged idiot white man child. #JeffreyToobin https://t.co/I9P9Baa6Mz — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) June 10, 2021