Do Gwen Berry’s Old Tweets About White People And Rape Matter?

Gwen Berry has sent some very questionable tweets over the years.

Berry has been in the news nonstop ever since she refused to honor our beautiful flag and national anthem during the Olympic trials. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Over the past 24 hours, several old tweets from Berry tweeting about rape, white people, Asians, Mexicans and other stuff have been found.

White people are sooo retarded when they are drunk — Gwen Berry OLY (@MzBerryThrows) July 30, 2011

I’m about to rape my lunch — Gwen Berry OLY (@MzBerryThrows) October 11, 2012

This lil white boy being bad as hell!! I would smack his ass then stomp him!! Smh #whitepplKids hella disrespectful — Gwen Berry OLY (@MzBerryThrows) June 27, 2011

S/O to all the females that’s gon get drunk, get recked by 4 dudes, then cry rape this weekend — Gwen Berry OLY (@MzBerryThrows) March 22, 2012

Obviously, these tweets aren’t good. It’s never a good idea to talk about rape or take shots at different races on social media.

That’s especially true when you talk about wanting to “stomp” and “smack” young white people.

“@IThrow: Mexicans just don’t care about ppl”???????????????????? — Gwen Berry OLY (@MzBerryThrows) November 1, 2012

Just saw this gurl wearing heels with white socks!! What the Hell..#chineseppl always try to start new trends..smh..ggguuurrrllll — Gwen Berry OLY (@MzBerryThrows) April 29, 2011

However, canceling Gwen Berry over tweets that are up to a decade old is also incredibly dumb. She was in her early 20s when some of these tweets were sent. Barack Obama was still President in 2011 when a few of these were fired off!

People grow up, learn and change. To put it as simply as possible, while her tweets are stupid, I literally don’t care about them. I don’t care one bit about what a young Gwen Berry said on social media. Should she have been smarter? Sure.

Does it matter? No.

Abolish the White Supremacy System https://t.co/UXWagnMP7N — Gwen Berry OLY (@MzBerryThrows) August 27, 2020

You know what I care about? I care about the fact we’re sending a woman to the Olympics who doesn’t even have the decency to stand and honor our national anthem while wearing our colors.

That matters. Old tweets do not. Sending Gwen Berry to the Olympics so that she can possibly embarrass and mock the USA on an international stage is a real problem that needs to be dealt with.

At this point, y’all are obsessed with me https://t.co/HBWCE28s7x — Gwen Berry OLY (@MzBerryThrows) June 28, 2021

What she said a decade ago is nothing more than a distraction. That’s not to say it was smart or she should have done it. However, we need to get our priorities straight.

We’re sending a woman to Tokyo who shows no signs of loving her country and has made it clear she doesn’t care if she humiliates her self and the USA on the world’s biggest stage. That’s a million times more important than her old tweets.

Let me know in the comments if you agree with my assessment of the situation. Something tells me that most of you will.