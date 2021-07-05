20 Journalists Injured By Anti-LGBT Protesters: REPORT

Around 20 journalists were attacked and injured while covering an anti-LGBT protest against a planned march in Tbilisi, Georgia, the Associated Press reported Monday.

The Tbilisi March For Dignity was scheduled for Monday evening and canceled ahead of time because of inadequate security provisions from local authorities, according to the AP. The cancelation didn’t stop counter-demonstrators who threw sticks and bottles at journalists while criticizing them for covering the event.

“Amid the violence perpetrated by the Patriarchate and the pro-Russian forces backed by Georgian government authorities, we decided to cancel today’s March of Solidarity,” Tbilisi Pride said in a statement.

A man identified as a journalist for a foreign news outlet was stabbed away from the main demonstration activities, the AP reported. One suspect was arrested in connection with the incident.

The Georgian Orthodox Church and government allegedly supported the counter-demonstrators, the Tbilisi Pride group who organized the march said Monday, the AP reported.

A photograph of an Orthodox priest dragging a man reported to be a local TV journalist was published by Open Caucasus Media, according to the AP. (RELATED: REPORT: ‘LGBT-Free’ Zones In Poland Are Under Consideration For Legal Action By EU)

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said “radical opposition” forces aligned with former President Mikheil Saakashvili were responsible for organizing the march, the AP reported. Current President Salome Zurabishvili condemned the violent attacks.

