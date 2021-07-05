REDDIT DEBATE: Who Is The Most Exciting Offensive Player On Your College Football Team Over The Past Decade?

Reddit is engaged in a fun debate about the most exciting offensive player from fans’ college football teams over the past decade.

In a thread titled, “Who is your school’s most entertaining offensive player of the past decade?,” fans are breaking it down, and it’s not an easy question to answer for me. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There are three names that really stick out when it comes to the most explosive and fun offensive players for the Badgers over the past 10 years.

Russell Wilson, Melvin Gordon and Jonathan Taylor are definitely in a league of their own, and I’m not sure I can pick just one.

Wilson was the greatest quarterback Wisconsin has ever had, Taylor had arguably the greatest career for a running back in college football over the past several decades and Melvin Gordon might have the best single season in the past 10 years.

Having said all of that, I’d probably still roll with Russell Wilson just because Wisconsin fans had never seen something like him under center before.

We always have great running backs. We very rarely have star quarterbacks. Wilson played one season in Madison and absolutely destroyed defenses.

It was unreal how talented our offense was in 2011, and he was the main reason why.

Taylor and Gordon are tied for second place, but I have to pick Wilson as the most exciting and entertaining player for the Badgers in the past 10 years.