U.S. Soccer Players Turn Away From National Anthem Played By WWII Veteran

Several members of the United States Women’s Soccer team turned away as the national anthem was being played by a World War II veteran ahead of a game against Mexico.

In the clip posted Monday on Twitter, we see 98-year-old veteran Pete DuPré grab his hat and tip it towards the crowd before grabbing his harmonica and playing “The Star Spangled Banner.” Players from the U.S. team stood on one side of the performance and the Mexico team stood on the other at Pratt [and] Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut, ESPN reported. (RELATED: Watch As Patriotic Americans Belt Out The National Anthem In The Middle Of Walmart)

After the song began, the camera pans over to one side and we see some members of the U.S. team turned away as the vet played the anthem. The members of the other team all faced forward during the entire song. (RELATED: US Olympian Turns Away From Flag, Covers Her Head With T-Shirt During National Anthem)

WATCH:

98-year-old World War II veteran Pete DuPré played the national anthem on a harmonica before the @USWNT’s Olympic send-off match pic.twitter.com/wnrOnZJhkC — ESPN (@espn) July 5, 2021

The official Twitter account of the U.S. Women’s National Team later posted their own recording of the game opening, thanking DuPré for his performance.

The account did not comment on the players’ apparent protest.