Aaron Rodgers Says He’s Focusing On His Mental Health

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is spending time focusing on his mental health.

Rodgers and the Packers are currently in the middle of a bunch of drama as his future with the team hangs in the balance. While that might make some people nervous, he’s not sweating and he’s using his time to make sure he’s good in the head. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rodgers said the following Monday ahead of The Match, according to ESPN:

I’m very thankful for the opportunity to work on my mental health. I haven’t dealt with bouts of depression or anything, that I think for whatever reason, are OK to talk about if you’re talking about mental health. I’ve just really been trying to think about what puts me in the best frame of mind. What habits can I form that allow me to feel most in my body, most present, happiest? And that’s what I’ve been doing.

Obviously, mental health is incredibly important, and you’ll never hear me knock anyone for taking care of what’s in their head.

If you’re not good between the ears, then you’re going to have a very difficult time getting done what needs to get done. That’s just a fact.

With all the drama surrounding Rodgers, he could crack if he wasn’t taking care of himself.

Now, do I think this changes anything? Not at all. I still think there’s next to no chance that Rodgers returns to the Packers, and I think he’s made that clear.

However, it’s the NFL and anything is possible.

