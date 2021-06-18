Editorial

Former NFL GM Says Aaron Rodgers Is Disliked By His Teammates And Coaches Because He’s ‘Selfish’

NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

(Harry How/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
At least one former NFL executive doesn’t think Aaron Rodgers is liked by people around him.

At the moment, the Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback is holding out, and he doesn’t seem to have any intention of playing for the organization ever again. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it turns out that his teammates might not even like being around him, according to a former NFL GM.

The unnamed former NFL general manager told Fansided, “The guy’s selfish. Teammates don’t like him. Coaches don’t like him. It’s all about Aaron. They all deal with him, because he’s a superstar. He helps guys make money and put food on the table for their kids, and people respect him for that.”

While I’m not a huge fan of Aaron Rodgers and I hate the Packers as a Detroit loyalist, I hate anonymous criticism like this even more.

If you’re going to call someone selfish and claim he’s disliked by his teammates, then be man enough to put your name on it.

Don’t hide behind a shield. If it’s true, then stamp your name on it.

You know whose opinions matter on whether or not Rodgers is selfish? His teammates and coaches. Short of that, opinions on the subject don’t matter.

They don’t matter at all, and they damn sure don’t matter coming from an unnamed former GM.

 

Either put your name on it when it comes to criticism like this or just keep it to yourself.