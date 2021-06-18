Former NFL GM Says Aaron Rodgers Is Disliked By His Teammates And Coaches Because He’s ‘Selfish’

At least one former NFL executive doesn’t think Aaron Rodgers is liked by people around him.

At the moment, the Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback is holding out, and he doesn’t seem to have any intention of playing for the organization ever again. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it turns out that his teammates might not even like being around him, according to a former NFL GM.

Aaron Rodgers is officially set to become a holdout Tuesday and the #Packers can fine him $93,085 if he misses all three days of minicamp — a small sum since he’s already jeopardized a $500,000 workout bonus by missing OTAs. The financial penalties grow in training camp. https://t.co/ioB4g4WhHR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 7, 2021

The unnamed former NFL general manager told Fansided, “The guy’s selfish. Teammates don’t like him. Coaches don’t like him. It’s all about Aaron. They all deal with him, because he’s a superstar. He helps guys make money and put food on the table for their kids, and people respect him for that.”

While I’m not a huge fan of Aaron Rodgers and I hate the Packers as a Detroit loyalist, I hate anonymous criticism like this even more.

If you’re going to call someone selfish and claim he’s disliked by his teammates, then be man enough to put your name on it.

Don’t hide behind a shield. If it’s true, then stamp your name on it.

From @NFLTotalAccess: What’s next for the #Packers and Aaron Rodgers as they go away for the summer? Buckle up. pic.twitter.com/7xMhMj0f1v — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 18, 2021

You know whose opinions matter on whether or not Rodgers is selfish? His teammates and coaches. Short of that, opinions on the subject don’t matter.

They don’t matter at all, and they damn sure don’t matter coming from an unnamed former GM.

Either put your name on it when it comes to criticism like this or just keep it to yourself.