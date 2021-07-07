Report: Britney Spears’ Mom Asks Judge For Daughter’s Right To Hire Private Lawyer In Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears’ mom, Lynne Spears, has reportedly stepped into the conservatorship battle and asked a judge to allow her daughter to hire a private lawyer.

The 39-year-old pop singer’s mom reportedly filed court documents stating that the circumstances, that originally existed 13 years ago when the conservatorship was set up, have changed, TMZ reported in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

Lynne’s lawyer said the “Toxic” hitmaker can now care for herself and provided several examples. (RELATED: Company Set To Oversee Britney Spears’ Estate Wants Out Following Her Testimony, Citing ‘Changed Circumstances’)

The documents reportedly explained how Britney “had to perform in front of millions of people, has had to manage hundreds of performances, has had to use her artistic and creative talents to prepare for shows by choreographing each and every move for and interacting with many co-performers, and has had to rehearse and perform for many thousands of hours over the years.”

Lynne Spears’ lawyer reportedly pointed out a list of 10 demands made by the superstar singer during her explosive testimony in which she called the conservatorship, owned by her father Jamie, “abusive” and more.

In the documents obtained by the outlet, Lynne asked either for the court’s permission to let Britney pick her own legal counsel or for the court to appoint a lawyer that Britney finds acceptable.

On Tuesday, reports surfaced the singer’s court-appointed lawyer, Samuel Ingham III, had asked to resign. He had been representing her during the entirety of the 13 years conservatorship.

Lynne requested a hearing on the matter set for July 14.