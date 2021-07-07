‘No One Seems To Care’: Democratic NYC Mayoral Nominee Eric Adams Rips Cuomo’s Plan To Stop Gun Violence Without Addressing Gangs

Democratic New York City mayoral nominee Eric Adams slammed Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order on gun violence Wednesday in a CBS ‘This Morning” interview.

“My first question is, what took so long? And why has it taken us so long? We’re watching these babies die, year after year after year,” Adams said on CBS. “No one seems to care.”

Cuomo issued Tuesday an executive order and declared gun violence a “Disaster Emergency.”

“Gun violence is a public health crisis, and we must treat it like one,” Cuomo wrote on Twitter. “This declaration will allow us to give the crisis the full attention & resources it deserves.”

WATCH:

Cuomo’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation. (RELATED: Rise In Violence: It’s Much Bigger Than Police)

“Policing is a local government issue managed by the mayor, and Mr. Adams is right that it has taken too long to step up and take charge on the gun violence issue,” said Cuomo advisor Rich Azzopardi, according to the New York Post. “The governor is stepping in because too little has been done by the local leadership.”

“The governor mandated all local governments reform their police systems last year, and some made more progress than others,” Azzopardi said.

Adams also criticized former MSNBC host Toure Neblett who claimed that Adams wouldn’t bring “real police reform” and change the city’s police department.

“I say that when he [Touré] gets on the subway, he does not want to be pushed to the subway tracks, and he doesn’t want to be slashed,” Adams said in a CNN interview. “I say to him and others that if black lives really matter, then it means that we won’t have senseless gang violence in New York, Chicago, Atlanta.”

The former police officer has run on a pro-cop platform, promising to reinstate a plainclothes anti-crime unit that was disbanded in June 2020. Adams also said during an interview in May he’d carry a firearm in office if he won.

