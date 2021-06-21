Volunteer Stabbed With Ice Pick While Canvassing For New York Mayor Candidate Eric Adams

A volunteer for New York mayoral candidate Eric Adams was stabbed twice in the torso with an ice pick Sunday, a New York City Police Department spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“He’s out of surgery,” Adams said at a press conference, according to CNN. “We visited him, and I spoke with him at the hospital. The video was just horrific.”

Adams said the police are investigating any possible motive to the attack, according to CNN.

The NYPD said they are looking for two suspects.

One is a male with a dark complexion wearing a red bandanna on his head, a white tank top and a black backpack. The second suspect is a male with a dark complexion who was wearing a gray sweater with the word “Privileged” on the front, the spokesperson told the DCNF.

New York City will hold its Democratic primaries for mayor on Tuesday, according to NYC Votes. (RELATED: Leading New York Mayoral Candidate Promises To Quit Smoking Cigarettes If Elected)

Mayoral candidates Maya Wiley, Andrew Yang, Scott Stringer, Kathryn Garcia, and Shaun Donovan tweeted their support for the 42-year-old victim.

“Horrible news. My thoughts are with your volunteer, their family, and your entire team, Eric,” Andrew Yang, mayoral candidate, tweeted out.

A June 8 NY1/Ipsos poll showed that 46% of voters think crime is the biggest problem facing the city, and 72% wanted to increase police patrols.

Despite overall crime decreasing in New York City, the NYPD saw a surge in shootings and murders, according to a press release.

The same NY1/Ipsos poll found that Adams led the mayoral race by 22%. Adams, who is running on a pro-police platform, wants to reinstate a plainclothes anti-crime unit that was disbanded in June 2020, according to Politico.

Adams said during an interview he’d carry a firearm in office should he win.

“Yes I will, number one. And number two, I won’t have a security detail,” Adams said. “If the city is safe, the mayor shouldn’t have a security detail with him. He should be walking the street by himself.”

