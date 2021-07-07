‘Stranger Things’ Writers Tweet Everyone Is Working ‘Their B*tts Off And A Half To Get’ Season 4 ‘Out ASAP’

It sounds like everyone involved with “Stranger Things” is doing their best to get season four out as quickly as possible.

Right now, nobody has any idea when new episodes will arrive, but we do know that production is underway on the newest season of the hit Netflix show. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In fact, filming is even expected to be wrapped up by the end of summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv)

The official Twitter account for the hit show wants fans to know everyone is doing what they can to finish in a timely manner.

“In all honesty, everyone has been working their b*tts off and a half to get it out ASAP. Really truly,” the writers tweeted.

I think I speak for everyone when I say all the fans appreciate the fact people are working hard. Trust me, it’s not lost on us how chaotic getting a new season has been thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 did a real number on the entertainment industry, and “Stranger Things” was no exception. Let’s remember that our first promo for season four came in 2019.

It’s now July 2021.

we’re not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

Hopefully, there aren’t any unforeseen delays waiting for us in the near future. It seems like fans have been pretty relaxed about accepting how long it’s going to take for season four.

However, if we’re sitting here in December with no end in sight, then you’re going to see very different reactions.

From Russia with love… pic.twitter.com/ZWEMgy63Et — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 14, 2020

I hope we get it as early as possible in 2022! It’s what everyone wants.