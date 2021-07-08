‘I Went To Work High’: Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Past Battle With Drugs And Alcohol

Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about her past battle with drugs and alcohol and admitted she “passed out” during the filming of “The Nutty Professor.”

"I had one incident on 'Nutty Professor,'" the 49-year-old actress revealed during her Facebook "Red Table Talk." The comments were noted by the "Today" show in a piece published on Wednesday.

“I passed out,” she added. “Makeup trailer. I went to work high and it was a bad batch of ecstasy. And I passed out and I told everybody that I must have had old medication in a vitamin bottle.”

"But I tell you what I did though," Smith continued, calling the experience "eye-opening. "Got my a– together and got on that set. That was the last time."

The “Girls Trip” star said it was after that incident she turned around what she labeled as her “weekend party girl” ways with the help of friends like actor and dancer Debbie Allen.

“That’s why you have to trust the eyes around you,” Jada shared. “Because you won’t know. And that was the thing with me. Don’t think that people didn’t try to tap me on my shoulder. Don’t think that when I was at Debbie Allen’s throwing up all over her house … OK? That she wasn’t like, ‘Hey.'”

“But I had to reach my rock bottoms,” she added. “I got it quick. Literally, I got it quick. Like, once I was going for that third bottle of wine, I said, ‘You’ve got a problem.’ And it was cold turkey that day.”

Pinkett Smith and Will Smith tied the knot in 1997 and have two children together.