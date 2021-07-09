Wisconsin Paid Barry Alvarez More Than $1.18 Million Following His Retirement

Barry Alvarez received one final payday after he retired from the Wisconsin Badgers.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, Wisconsin’s former athletic director was paid more than $1.18 million following his retirement and part of it was because of 1,272 hours of unused vacation time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Barry Alvarez had more than 31 weeks of leave banked from his 31 years with the #Badgers when he retired at the end of last month. Info here on his payout from that and his additional compensation agreement.https://t.co/H4qn3QQur6 — Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) July 8, 2021

The unused vacation time would have still put him on the payroll at the start of 2022. That resulted in the school having to pay up to Alvarez.

Barry Alvarez retired with 1,272 hours (31 weeks) of unused vacation time… so he’ll end up with a $1.18 million check. https://t.co/mXVJxKd6DG — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) July 8, 2021

You know you’re living life when you can retire and still get a check for north of a million bucks. That’s what being a king is all about.

After three decades of excellence, tomorrow will be the final day in office for Barry Alvarez at Wisconsin What a ride it’s been… pic.twitter.com/sptIGS6t6Z — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) June 29, 2021

You know what I think about Alvarez getting paid this kind of money after retiring? He 100% deserves every penny that comes his way.

The man changed Wisconsin sports forever. Before he showed up, Wisconsin sports were a joke, especially on the football field.

Now, we’re a national power in basketball and football.

With Barry Alvarez retiring, it’s hard to overstate how important he has been to Wisconsin. He made the Badgers relevant. 10+ win football seasons before his arrival: 0

After his arrival: 14 20+ win basketball seasons before his arrival: 1

After his arrival: 19 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 6, 2021

Thanks for everything, Barry!