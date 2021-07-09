Editorial

Wisconsin Paid Barry Alvarez More Than $1.18 Million Following His Retirement

Outback Bowl Wisconsin v Auburn

(Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

David Hookstead
Barry Alvarez received one final payday after he retired from the Wisconsin Badgers.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal, Wisconsin’s former athletic director was paid more than $1.18 million following his retirement and part of it was because of 1,272 hours of unused vacation time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The unused vacation time would have still put him on the payroll at the start of 2022. That resulted in the school having to pay up to Alvarez.

You know you’re living life when you can retire and still get a check for north of a million bucks. That’s what being a king is all about.

You know what I think about Alvarez getting paid this kind of money after retiring? He 100% deserves every penny that comes his way.

The man changed Wisconsin sports forever. Before he showed up, Wisconsin sports were a joke, especially on the football field.

Now, we’re a national power in basketball and football.

Thanks for everything, Barry!