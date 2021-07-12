Conor McGregor Undergoes Successful Surgery After Horrible Injury

Conor McGregor has undergone a successful surgery after a horrifying injury during his UFC 264 fight.

McGregor suffered an absolutely disgusting injury to his ankle/lower leg during his rubber match against Dustin Poirier, and the video isn’t for people with a weak stomach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Conor McGregor broke HIS ANKLE during the UFC fight with Dustin Poirer #McGregor #DustinPoirier pic.twitter.com/BMos8eL3hc — Ameer Ali Salman (@AmeerAliSalman) July 11, 2021

Late Sunday night, McGregor announced that he underwent successful surgery and he appeared to be in very high spirits.

Onwards and upwards we go pic.twitter.com/qKgochlT3t — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

According to TMZ, the Irish-born star had a rod inserted into his tibia and pins were put in his fibula.

Just out of the surgery room guys! Surgery went excellent! Feeling tremendous! 6 weeks on crutch and we build back! Let’s go! God bless — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

Now, we wait and see what’s ahead for McGregor. Clearly, he wants to keep fighting, but he has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

After the injury he suffered Saturday against Poirier, it’s going to be a long time until he’s back at 100%.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Plus, I’m honestly just not sure how much McGregor has left in the tank. He has won one fight in the past four years.

At some point, you just have to ask how much more of this he can take.

Conor McGregor’s career is over. He’s won one fight in nearly five years. At this point, he sells tickets and PPVs, but he just can’t win anymore. Shame to see it end like this. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 11, 2021

We’ll see what’s next, but I’m not optimistic we ever see McGregor return to a championship level again.