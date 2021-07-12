Editorial

Conor McGregor Undergoes Successful Surgery After Horrible Injury

Conor McGregor has undergone a successful surgery after a horrifying injury during his UFC 264 fight.

McGregor suffered an absolutely disgusting injury to his ankle/lower leg during his rubber match against Dustin Poirier, and the video isn’t for people with a weak stomach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Late Sunday night, McGregor announced that he underwent successful surgery and he appeared to be in very high spirits.

According to TMZ, the Irish-born star had a rod inserted into his tibia and pins were put in his fibula.

Now, we wait and see what’s ahead for McGregor. Clearly, he wants to keep fighting, but he has a long road to recovery ahead of him.

After the injury he suffered Saturday against Poirier, it’s going to be a long time until he’s back at 100%.

Plus, I’m honestly just not sure how much McGregor has left in the tank. He has won one fight in the past four years.

At some point, you just have to ask how much more of this he can take.

We’ll see what’s next, but I’m not optimistic we ever see McGregor return to a championship level again.