Larry Elder Enters California Governor Race

Conservative radio host Larry Elder announced Monday that he will be running for governor of California in the recall election scheduled for Sep. 14.

Elder tweeted the link to his campaign website, adding the hashtag #WeveGotAStateToSave.

“I’m running for Governor because the decline of California isn’t the fault of its people. Our government is what’s ruining the Golden State,” the front page of the website reads.

“Our schools are closed to both students and their parents. Our streets aren’t safe from rising violent crime or the disaster of rising homelessness. And the scandals of Sacramento aren’t going to stop on their own. It’s time to tell the truth. We’ve got a state to save,” Elder concluded the message.

The 69-year-old attorney said he initially was unwilling to declare candidacy in the Democratic stronghold. However, his fellow conservative radio host Dennis Prager encouraged him to seize the opportunity, according to The Associated Press (AP).

“I have common sense. I have good judgment. I’m born and raised here. I think I understand the state,” Elder said in an interview with The AP. (RELATED: Larry Elder Rips Black Lives Matter: ‘All About Transferring Property From White People To Black People’)

“I think this is a race between Gavin Newsom and me. I don’t think about the other candidates,” Elder reportedly said, claiming that his name recognition, communication skills and outsider status will make him stand out of the crowd of his competitors.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who had failed to designate his party preference when filing an official response to the recall election, will not be listed as a Democratic candidate on the ballots, according to Fox News.

Among other Republicans who have announced their bid for the office are former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox and former House Rep. Doug Ose, Fox News reported.

Democratic California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis announced July 1 that the special gubernatorial recall election to replace Newsom will take place on Sep. 14.

On the election day, voters will be asked first if they want to recall Newsom and then who they want to see as the governor instead. If more than 50% of the voters choose to oust Newsom, the candidate with the highest number of votes will be announced as the winner.

A total of roughly 60 candidates have entered the race, according to Fox News.