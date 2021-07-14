Instagram Model Sofia Cheung Dies While Taking Pictures At A Waterfall

Instagram model Sofia Cheung has died.

According to The Sun, Cheung fell off a waterfall near Yuen Long, Hong Kong and fell 16 feet to her death this past weekend.

She "was taking photos on the edge of the waterfall when she lost her footing and tumbled" to her death, according to the same report.

Cheung was 32 at the time of her death.

I hate to sound insensitive here, but this is why you shouldn't be clout chasing out in nature in dangerous settings.

If you want an awesome photo, then go stand in a field when the sun is setting. It's pretty hard to die that way.

Once you start dealing with cliffs or waterfalls, you’re just asking for trouble. One misstep and you can find yourself in a world of pain or dead.

Just me when I say that the Instagram likes just aren’t worth it. There’s literally no Instagram post on the planet worth potentially dying for, and that’s a fact.

Hopefully, Cheung’s tragic death serves as a cautionary tale for people messing around in places they shouldn’t be snapping photos in.