Instagram Model Sofia Cheung Dies While Taking Pictures At A Waterfall

Instagram model Sofia Cheung has died.
According to The Sun, Cheung fell off a waterfall near Yuen Long, Hong Kong and fell 16 feet to her death this past weekend. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
View this post on Instagram
She “was taking photos on the edge of the waterfall when she lost her footing and tumbled” to her death, according to the same report. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Cheung was 32 at the time of her death. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
I hate to sound insensitive here, but this is why you shouldn’t be clout chasing out in nature in dangerous settings. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
If you want an awesome photo, then go stand in a field when the sun is setting. It’s pretty hard to die that way. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
Once you start dealing with cliffs or waterfalls, you’re just asking for trouble. One misstep and you can find yourself in a world of pain or dead.
View this post on Instagram
Just me when I say that the Instagram likes just aren’t worth it. There’s literally no Instagram post on the planet worth potentially dying for, and that’s a fact.
View this post on Instagram
Hopefully, Cheung’s tragic death serves as a cautionary tale for people messing around in places they shouldn’t be snapping photos in.