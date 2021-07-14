Jason Sudeikis Says He Wasn’t High During Viral Golden Globes Speech

Jason Sudeikis wants fans to know he wasn’t high during the Golden Globes.

The Hollywood star won best actor in a comedy or musical for his role in "Ted Lasso," and his reaction set the internet on fire because it appeared like he was really enjoying himself.

Well, during an interview with GQ, Sudeikis addressed the viral moment and made it clear that nothing out of the ordinary happened.

“I was neither high nor heartbroken,” he explained.

Jason Sudeikis covers the August issue of GQ https://t.co/xb6ypkepNh — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) July 13, 2021

Say whatever you want about Sudeikis, but him accepting a Golden Globe while in a hoodie was laugh out loud funny.

Oftentimes, people in Hollywood take themselves way too seriously. Not Sudeikis. He had no problem ditching a suit for a hoodie and stealing the show.

In fact, he intended on it. He told GQ, “I wore that hoodie because I didn’t wanna fu**ing wear the fu**ing top half of a Tom Ford suit. I love Tom Ford suits. But it felt weird as sh*t.”

What an absolute king. It’s almost like he’s actually Ted Lasso in real life. The dude splits from Olivia Wilde, and still dominates life like it’s no big deal at all.

Also, if you haven’t seen “Ted Lasso” yet, I can’t recommend it enough. It’s Sudeikis’ best role and season two starts July 23.

Trust me, you don’t want to miss it.