Bodies Found In Former Mansion Of Gianni Versace 24 Years To The Day After His Murder

Two dead bodies were discovered in a Miami hotel room, which was once the mansion of fashion designer Gianni Versace. The bodies were discovered Wednesday, on the 24th anniversary of Versace’s murder.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue arrived at the late Italian designer’s home, now known as The Villa Casa Casuarina Hotel, after receiving a call from the hotel’s housekeeping that they found two unidentified deceased males in one of the rooms Wednesday, CNN reported. Authorities have launched an official death investigation into the discovery.

“At this time, the scene is contained to the hotel room and detectives have launched a death investigation,” police said, according to CNN.

Authorities have not revealed the cause of death or the identities of the deceased, according to CBS News. (RELATED: ‘American Crime Story: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace’ Looks Awesome)

Versace was shot twice in the back of the head by serial killer Andrew Cunanan on the front steps of the mansion on July 15, 1997 as he returned home from the News Cafe, according to FBI records. Cunanan had been placed on the FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitive’s List for the suspected killings of four people in Minnesota, New Jersey, and Illinois prior to Versace’s murder.

Eight days after the late fashion designer’s murder, Cunanan died after shooting himself in the head with the same gun that killed Versace, History reported.

Versace purchased the mansion in 1992 and spent an additional $33 million on improvements, CNN reported. The fashion designer’s family sold the mansion in 2000.

VM South Beach LLC converted the former designer’s mansion into a hotel after purchasing the property in 2013, CBS News reported.