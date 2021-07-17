NAACP Official Who Wished Death On CRT Opponents Resigns From Virginia PTA

The Virginia PTA announced that Michelle Leete, the group’s Vice President of Training who wished death on opponents of critical race theory, had resigned from the organization.

The organization said its executive committee had “requested and received” Leete’s resignation as Vice President of Training, adding, “While not speaking in her role within Virginia PTA, we do not condone the choice of words used on Thursday, July 15, 2021,” in Twitter post.

Statement on resignation of VP of Training pic.twitter.com/EZWPPUK6OH — Virginia PTA (@VirginiaPTA) July 17, 2021

A July 16 release by the group said that Leete’s rant “does not reflect the values of Virginia PTA.” It went on to state that the board members would undergo “sensitivity training to ensure we remain mindful of our community and the impact of the words we use.” (RELATED: Anti-CRT Activist Says She Was Targeted In Harassment Campaign)

Prior to a meeting of the Fairfax County school board on July 15, Leete was caught on video criticizing those who opposed the use of critical race theory in school curricula, saying, “Let them die.”

Leete is also listed as the First Vice President of the Fairfax County NAACP on the organization’s website and letterhead.

Critical race theory holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

Leete had earlier labeled opponents of critical race theory as “anti-education, anti-teacher, anti-equity, anti-history, anti-racial reckoning, anti-opportunity, anti-help people, anti-diversity, anti-platform, anti-science, anti-change agent, anti-social justice, anti-health care, anti-worker, anti-LGBT+, anti-children, anti-health care, anti-worker, anti-environment, anti-ambitious policy change, anti-inclusion, anti-live and let live people.”