‘Let Them Die’: NAACP Official Attacks Anti-CRT Parents

An official with the Fairfax County NAACP stated that those who oppose critical race theory should be allowed to die during a rant before a July 15 meeting of the Fairfax County School Board.

In a video posted on Twitter by Asra Nomani, Michelle Leete labeled those who opposed critical race theory as “anti-education, anti-teacher, anti-equity, anti-history, anti-racial reckoning, anti-opportunity, anti-help people, anti-diversity, anti-platform, anti-science, anti-change agent, anti-social justice, anti-health care, anti-worker, anti-LGBT+, anti-children, anti-health care, anti-worker, anti-environment, anti-ambitious policy change, anti-inclusion, anti-live and let live people.”

“Let them die,” Leete, the vice president of communications for the Fairfax County Council PTA whose LinkedIn profile also claims the positions of Vice President of Training for the Virginia PTA and First Vice President of the Fairfax County NAACP, concluded. (RELATED: Woman Blasts Virginia School Board For Sneaking CRT Into Teacher Training)

“Let them die,” says @FairfaxNAACP leader Michelle Leete at protest before @fcpsnews board. Folks against critical race theory are here, with protestors including Leete opposing them. It’ll be 🧨 tonight. Watch at https://t.co/KuScNenTVQ pic.twitter.com/Csb5faEYKG — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) July 15, 2021



At that meeting, the Fairfax County School Board adopted a new policy on public comments that one parents group claimed “not only limits speech & speakers, it also creates opportunities for the SB to game the system to encourage speakers they agree with, while censoring those they don’t.”

Critical race theory holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

The controversy over the use of critical race theory in school curricula has also roiled neighboring Loudoun County, where the June 22 school board meeting saw at least one parent arrested. That county has also seen officials vow to silence opposition and fire teachers and staff who oppose the use of critical race theory.