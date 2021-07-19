TSA Agent At JFK Airport Finds Missing Diamond For Distraught Travelers

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at John F. Kennedy International Airport found a lost diamond for a couple traveling on their honeymoon, according to a press release from TSA.

While on their way to Guam, the Durranis stopped to get coffee after passing through the TSA checkpoint at JFK airport, according to the press release published Monday.

At the coffee shop, the new bride screamed when she realized the large diamond was missing from her ring. “My wife was crying hysterically as we did not know what happened, nor did we know how to approach the situation,” said Amir Khan Durrani, according to the press release.

Amir Durrani ran back to the checkpoint to notify the TSA agents.

“Everyone was extremely kind and helped me as much as they could to locate the lost diamond,” he said, according to the press release. “I told them that I knew this was not their job” to look for the lost diamond, but “everyone present helped look for the diamond to no avail.”

When the couple landed in Guam, they received a text message and voicemail telling them that TSA had located the diamond. The photo of the diamond that the Durranis had sent to TSA matched the diamond at the checkpoint. (RELATED: Rita Ora’s Jewelry Worth $4 Million Left On Airplane On The Way Back From Cannes)

Lead TSA Officer John Killian returned from his break and stood at the supervisory podium when he looked toward the checkpoint line to see how busy it was.

“That’s when I spotted the sparkle and thought to myself, ‘No way that could really be it.’ I walked over and picked it up,” he said.

The diamond had fallen on the floor between an X-ray machine and metal detector.

“Our trip went from a chaotic moment to one at peace,” wrote Mr. Durrani in an email thanking the TSA agents at JFK airport . “I would like to commend everyone and their efforts for finding our diamond and safekeeping it before our return back to New York. I want to mention deep down in my heart, that this moment put us in relief. I hope everyone understands how much this meant to my wife and me.”