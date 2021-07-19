REPORT: Taysom Hill Is Favored To Start For The Saints At Quarterback

It sounds like Taysom Hill is expected to start for the New Orleans Saints at quarterback.
According to ProFootballRumors.com, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reported that the dual-threat quarterback might have the edge right now over Jameis Winston headed into the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
View this post on Instagram
It’s going to be very interesting to see what happens if Hill ends up winning the job over Winston and is under center for week one.
It’s not a secret at all that Sean Payton absolutely loves the former BYU star. He’s a freak of nature athlete, but we have no idea if he can be a great quarterback.
The reality is that Winston’s sample size is huge, and Hill’s is insanely small.
View this post on Instagram
Yet, with the way the game is changing, mobility at the quarterback position is at a premium and Hill has it in spades.
The dude is an outstanding athlete.
View this post on Instagram
Will that be enough to earn him the starting role? Time will tell, but I can promise you fans would be locked in to see what he could do.