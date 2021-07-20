‘It’s Getting Worse’: Daily Caller’s Vince Coglianese Calls Out Military, Government For Labeling Everything ‘Extremism’

Vince Coglianese, the editorial director of The Daily Caller and the host of “The Vince Coglianese Show,” called out the military and the government for labeling everything “extremism” on Tuesday’s episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Tucker Carlson, a Fox News host and the co-founder of the Daily Caller, began by playing a clip of President Joe Biden, who cited intelligence communities and claimed that white supremacy is the “most lethal threat” to the U.S., even more so than terrorist groups like ISIS or Al Qaeda. Carlson pointed out that people who talk about white supremacy as a threat always fail to define what it is, allowing for a broad and unclear definition of the term.

“Notice he never defined white supremacy,” Carlson said, referring to the president. “No one ever has. There is no actual definition for it. So it can apply to everyone who didn’t vote for Joe Biden. That’s why it is terrifying, that’s why you should resist it.” (RELATED: Biden Admin Unveils Strategy To Combat ‘Domestic Terrorism,’ Labels White Supremacy As ‘Lethal’ Threat)

“Biden has gone much farther than any other president, however, to politicize every federal agency. And that includes, terrifyingly, the military,” the Fox News host continued. “Biden has directed the defense department, the department that is supposed to work on keeping us safe from foreign threats, to instead turns its attention on American citizens.”

Carlson played a clip of U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin promising to rid the military of “enemies” that are within the military’s own ranks. Carlson said that the Department of Defense is working with a contractor called Moonshot to discover alleged white supremacists within its ranks, but said that the company includes people who search for “the truth about Black Lives Matter” in their definition of extremists.

Coglianese said that the only reason to include a question or a fact-finding statement in a definition of extremism is “if you are trying to rig the outcome of a study.”

“A number of people of all skin colors and concerns and political backgrounds could be searching for something like that,” Coglianese told Carlson. For example, he said, a reporter could be looking into BLM’s promise to destroy the nuclear family or a local BLM chapter trying to find out what the national organization did with $90 million in donations.

“So there are plenty of reasons to ask that question,” he added. “But if you do, you may get swept up in an extremism database.”

“It’s completely out of control,” Coglianese added. “Asking questions, now extremism. Free inquiry, now extremism. It’s getting worse.”