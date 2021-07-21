‘I Was Belligerent’: Megan Fox Opens Up About Moment That She Decided To Never Drink Again

Megan Fox opened up about the time she was “belligerent” at the Golden Globes in 2009 and said it is the reason she decided to never drink again.

“I went through multiple glasses of that[champagne],” the 35-year-old actress recalled during her appearance in a Who What Wear video. The comments were noted by E! News in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Megan Fox Says ‘Psychological Breakdown’ Came From Being Hypersexualized)

It starts at the 5:35 minute mark.

WATCH:

“And now I don’t drink and this is why,” she added. “I was belligerent and said a bunch of shit I shouldn’t have said on the red carpet after that. I think I got in a lot of trouble for whatever I said on the red carpet at this event.” (RELATED: Megan Fox Is Single Again After Brian Austin Green Confirms Separation)

“I don’t remember why but I know that I did,” Fox continued. “You can look that up.”

The outlet looked back at the “Jennifer’s Body” star’s appearance on the red carpet in 2009 and found things she said about Salma Hayek’s boobs and more.

“I really want her boobs,” the then-22-year-old actress shared on E! Live from the Red Carpet with former co-host Giuliana Rancic. “Those are the most amazing boobs. Perfect.”

The host then asked her if her then-fiancé Brian Austin Green was there.

“He [Green] doesn’t want to be here,” Megan replied. “He doesn’t want to be my date. He’s a man. He has an ego.”

WATCH:

“I’m pretty sure I’m a doppelgänger for Alan Alda,” Fox added, before she called herself a “tranny” and “a man.”