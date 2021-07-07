Megan Fox Says She Doesn’t Want To Be Another Traditional Mom At Home, Says Kids ‘Have Another Parent’

Megan Fox said she doesn’t want to be another traditional mom staying at home with the kids and noted that her three children “have another parent.”

“There’s so much judgment,” the 35-year-old actress shared with InStyle magazine in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Megan Fox Says ‘Psychological Breakdown’ Came From Being Hypersexualized)

The “Jennifer’s Body” star said when she’s on the red carpet or on the back of her rapper boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly’s, motorcycle, people always ask her, “Where are your kids?” She said they never ask her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, the same. (RELATED: Megan Fox Is Single Again After Brian Austin Green Confirms Separation)

“Do you ask their dad when he’s out?” Fox added. “No, because you don’t expect a dad to be with the kids all the time, but I’m supposed to not be seen and be at home with my kids.”

“They have another parent,” the “Transformers” star continued. “I have to leave and sometimes I don’t want them photographed and they don’t come with me. This whole year I’ve been very surprised by how archaic some of the mindsets still are in some people.”

The outlet noted that Machine Gun Kelly has an 11-year-old daughter as well, and how headlines never seem to ask him those same questions.

Fox and Green tied the knot in 2010 and split in 2020. The two have three children together, Journey, 4 , Bodhi, 7 and Noah, 8.

Brian confirmed in May, 2020 he and Megan had split up. She has since gone on to make headlines about her relationship with the 31-year-old rapper.