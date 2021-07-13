Megan Fox Opens Up About Doing Hallucinogenic Tea And Vomiting With Machine Gun Kelly In Costa Rica

Megan Fox opened up about an experience she had with rapper boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly when the two drank hallucinogenic tea and vomited together in Costa Rica.

"So we went to Costa Rica to do ayahuasca in, like, a proper setting, with indigenous people," the 35-year-old actress shared during her appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Tuesday.

It starts at the 4:41 minute mark.

WATCH:

"And you get there and you really are in the middle of the jungle, and you don't get to eat after like 1 p.m.," she added. "You have to walk a very far distance to get your water, and you can't shower because they're in a drought… Nothing glamorous about it, and it's all a part of making you vulnerable, so you sort of surrender to the experience."

"You all line up at the edge of the rainforest, over this weird fence, and you go three by three and you drink lemongrass tea until you, not by your own volition, just vomit everything out of your body," Fox continued, as she shared how the whole thing starts with vomiting with strangers.

The “Jennifer’s Body” star explained unless you “vomit a certain amount” they won’t “let you get back with everyone else” so she found herself actually “cheering” on others who were there in her group, calling it such a good “bonding experience.”

“You’re like, ‘my vanity is gone, I’ve just done this in front of all these strangers and now I’m ready to open up,'” Megan said.

The “Transformers” star said the point of the drink is to take you on this journey of your own personal “psychological hell,” noting how the “medicine” surpasses “talk therapy or hypnotherapy” and takes one to their “own version of hell.”

“It just goes straight into your soul, and it takes you to the psychological prison that you hold yourself in,” Fox shared.