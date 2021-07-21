Greg McElroy Praises Alabama QB Bryce Young, Calls Him A ‘Stud’

Greg McElroy is very impressed with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Young is expected to be Nick Saban’s next star under center, and the hype surrounding the young passer is deafening at this point. Well, McElroy thinks he’s going to be a star for Saban. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former Alabama quarterback said the following during SEC Media Days, according to 247Sports:

He’s a stud. And there’s no denying his pedigree, there’s no denying his physical attributes. The guy’s unbelievable. Can run around, can create, is accurate, and does a pretty good job of going through his progressions. You talk to anybody that was on that staff last year, they’ll tell you he has a really good foundational understanding of how to have his feet where they need to be, when they need to be there. So, he’s already far ahead of where he needs to be. But, here’s the but, until the lights are bright and it’s your gig, it’s still a little bit of an unknown.

I would say McElroy’s feelings on the situation more or less sum up what a lot of people think. The hype around Young is absolutely huge, despite the fact that we haven’t seen much out of him.

He played sparingly in 2020, but expectations are still the roof down in Tuscaloosa. People expect him to dominate the SEC.

It sounds like McElroy thinks he has the goods to get the job done.

Bryce Young is the A-Day MVP. He finished with 333 yards and 1 touchdown on 25-of-44 passing. — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) April 17, 2021

Of course, we won’t really know until Alabama takes the field. Everything is different once you pack 100,000 people into a stadium and the lights are on.

Anyone can be great in practice when you know you’re not going to get hit. It’s a different beast once opposing DEs and LBs are trying to take your head back.

Something tells me that Young is going to be just fine and that Alabama is in for another outstanding season.

