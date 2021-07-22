Anna Faris Shares Life-Changing News She’s Married Again

Anna Faris definitely got everyone’s attention when she dropped the life-changing news that she and boyfriend Michael Barrett had eloped.

It happened during the 44-year-old actress’ podcast, “Anna Faris Is Unqualified.” She was discussing Barrett, calling him first her “fiancé” before saying he was now her “husband.” The comments were noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Announce They’re Separating: ‘We Tried Hard For A Long Time’)

“He’s now my husband,” “The House Bunny” star explained on the show. “Yes, we eloped.”

“I’m sorry, honey,” she added. “I just blurted that out. I can’t say fiancé anymore. It was awesome. Yeah, it was great.”

The “Mom” star didn’t reveal many details about the secret ceremony, except that it took place in a courthouse in Washington. (RELATED: ‘It Felt Like My Hand Was Forced’: Anna Faris Opens Up About Failed Marriages To Chris Pratt And Ben Indra)

“It was at a local courthouse up in Washington state,” Faris shared. “It was great.”

Faris finally confirmed in February 2020 rumors that she and cinematographer Barrett were engaged after the two met on the set of the 2018 reboot “Overboard.”

“We had an immediate kind of intimacy,” the “Scary Movie” star shared with People magazine. “We’re both probably introverts in a very similar way. And he has two children and that has been awesome. I’ve really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It’s been really rewarding.”

Faris was previously married to actor Chris Pratt from 2009 until 2017, when they announced they were separating. The two share a son together.

She also once tied to the knot in 2004 to Ben Indra, before the two split three years later.