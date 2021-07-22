‘Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss All Smiles After Completing Drug Court And Getting Burglary Case Dismissed

“The Mighty Ducks” star Shaun Weiss definitely looked happy and healthy after completing drug court and thereby having his burglary case dismissed.

The 42-year-old actor posed for a picture with a judge in Yuba County, California, after she handed him the certificate for being sober since entering the program last year, TMZ reported in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: ‘The Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss Arrested For Methamphetamine Use, Burglary)

Weiss, best known for his role as Goldberg in the classic Disney movie, has reportedly struggled with addiction for years and entered the program in March 2020 following his arrest in January for residential burglary. (RELATED: Watch The 1st Trailer For ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’)

A statement from the District Attorney’s Office in Yuba County said the actor had “demonstrated perseverance during his recovery complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. He had to move treatment and transitional living programs on several occasions. He underwent dental reconstructive surgery, and had a close family member suffer a serious accident during his treatment.”

“Shaun regained employment and has been traveling across the country making guest appearances and signing autographs,” the statement added. “He received tremendous support from friends and fans of the character, Goldberg, he played in the 1992 hit ‘The Mighty Ducks.'”

Following Weiss’ arrest in January 2020, a picture surfaced of the actor looking unrecognizable. Since that time he’s sobered up, got his life together and even got a pair of new teeth.

Congratulations!