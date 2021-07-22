Editorial

Jets Assistant Coach Greg Knapp Dies After Tragic Biking Accident

Jul 27, 2018; Flowery Branch, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp (center) coaches during Training Camp at Falcons Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead
UPDATE: The Jets officially announced Knapp’s death Thursday night.

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has reportedly died.

According to Mike Klis, Knapp’s agent announced late Thursday afternoon that the assistant coach died after injuries sustained after being hit by a car while biking. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He was 58-years-old.

Obviously, this is an incredibly tragic situation, and there’s nothing else that really can be said. Knapp leaves behind his family, friends and an entire NFL organization.

To call it a tragedy doesn’t even begin to sum up the situation facing those he leaves behind.

Hopefully, the Jets surround his family with an overwhelming amount of love and compassion. In a time like this, there’s really not much else you can do.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Knapp’s family, his friends and everyone with the Jets organization. It’s just a terribly sad and brutal situation.