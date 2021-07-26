REPORT: The Houston Texans Will Listen To Trade Offers For Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans are open to trading Deshaun Watson.

Watson, who is facing more than 20 accusers alleging sexual assault and misconduct, reported to camp Sunday, but he still wants out.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Texans will pick up the phone to field offers.

The #Texans are now willing to listen — and have been for some time — to trade offers for star QB Deshaun Watson, multiple sources tell me and @RapSheet. But the price is high for a player of his caliber, and should be. It’d likely take at least three first-round picks and more. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2021

When he reported to camp Sunday, Watson was respectful, but his demeanor reiterated he doesn’t want to be in Houston. The question is, will a team step up with the type of massive offer that would compel the #Texans to move him now? Watson also would have to waive his no-trade. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2021

I’m just not sure how any team could trade for Deshaun Watson until it’s known when he’ll even be able to play again.

There’s literally no guarantee of any kind that Roger Goodell will let him near a field with more than 20 accusations against him.

If you trade for him and then he can’t play, you just wasted multiple first round picks.

Quarterbacks are reporting today in Houston, and #Texans QB Deshaun Watson is expected to be among them, source said. He’s showing up for testing to begin entry into training camp. However, Watson’s stance about the organization and desire to be traded remains unchanged. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2021

Now, if you can get him at a discount and then he’s cleared to get back on the field, you’re going to look like a genius GM.

However, that’s one hell of a gamble considering the stakes of the situation.

From @GMFB: The full breakdown of what happens next with the #Texans and Deshaun Watson, who has a full no-trade clause and will eventually decide where he’s willing to go. pic.twitter.com/dBHXrz7nuf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2021

It should be fascinating to see what kind of offer the Texans get for him.