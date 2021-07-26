Editorial

REPORT: The Houston Texans Will Listen To Trade Offers For Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans are open to trading Deshaun Watson.

Watson, who is facing more than 20 accusers alleging sexual assault and misconduct, reported to camp Sunday, but he still wants out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Tom Pelissero, the Texans will pick up the phone to field offers.

I’m just not sure how any team could trade for Deshaun Watson until it’s known when he’ll even be able to play again.

There’s literally no guarantee of any kind that Roger Goodell will let him near a field with more than 20 accusations against him.

If you trade for him and then he can’t play, you just wasted multiple first round picks.

Now, if you can get him at a discount and then he’s cleared to get back on the field, you’re going to look like a genius GM.

However, that’s one hell of a gamble considering the stakes of the situation.

It should be fascinating to see what kind of offer the Texans get for him.