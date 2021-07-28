Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Reveal They Don’t Wash Their Kids On A Regular Basis

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis aren’t too worried about washing their kids on a regular basis.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, the Hollywood power couple appeared on the “Armchair Expert” podcast with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, and the topic of hygiene for kids was touched upon. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s when Kunis and Kutcher revealed they don’t obsess about washing their kids, who are six and four.

“I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway. But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever,” Kunis explained.

Kutcher further added, “Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

The “No Strings Attached” actor also revealed that he doesn’t take intensive showers to clean himself. “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else,” Kutcher explained.

You can listen to the full episode below.

Obviously, Twitter had the exact reaction to these comments that you’d expect. People found it pretty gross and disgusting.

ashton kutcher and mila kunis’ uber driver takin em to the olive garden pic.twitter.com/VDdFPpGrL4 — richardo (@richardpls_) July 27, 2021

Me walkin past Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in the streets pic.twitter.com/W3OwfptitJ — I Ortiz (@InfamousIOrti3) July 27, 2021

Honestly, I’m just finding it hard to get all spun up about Kunis and Kutcher’s bathing routine for their kids.

Their kids are young, probably run around outside all the time and get dirty. It’s part of being a kid. As long as they wash them a couple times a week, which is the recommended minimum, then I’m sure they’ll be just fine.

I’m trying to figure out why Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis felt the need to share that? pic.twitter.com/NYbSGAeHV3 — Belle (@bbygrlcb) July 27, 2021

Now, maybe I’m just not taking this seriously enough. Let us know in the comments if you think Kutcher and Kunis are going about this all wrong.