Member Of ZZ Top Dies

Bassist for ZZ Top Dusty Hill died Tuesday of unknown causes at the age of 72, according to Rolling Stone.

“We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, Texas,” said surviving members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard in a statement, according to Rolling Stone. “We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature, and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’ You will be missed greatly, amigo.”

John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival posted a statement about Hill’s passing on twitter.

We are devastated to hear about Dusty’s passing. We were so blessed to share the stage with the great Dusty and ZZ Top many times, and if that wasn’t Rock and Roll heaven, I don’t know what is. The show we did together just last week would be his last. So heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/oKKslJ2U9M — John Fogerty (@John_Fogerty) July 28, 2021

Hill played with the Texas blues-rock group for more than 50 years. He joined the trio shortly before they released their debut album in 1971. Since then, only Hill, Gibbons, and Beard have made up the band, making them one of the most consistent acts in the history of rock music, according to Rolling Stone.

In 2010, Hill said what he would like written on his tombstone. “It may sound morose, but you never get younger,” he said, according to Rolling Stone. “I’ve come up with some ideas, and then rejected them all. There’s an inscription on a wooden marker over a grave in Boot Hill that says: Here lies Lester Moore. Four slugs from a .44. No Les. No more. I like the humor in that.”