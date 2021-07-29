Editorial

Dak Prescott Has A Strained Muscle In His Right Shoulder

Jul 25, 2021; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott is dealing with a health issue.

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys have announced that their starting quarterback has a muscle strain in his right shoulder, and it’s not clear when he’ll practice again. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The team is treating him as “day-to-day.”

Should Cowboys fans be nervous about this? Probably not. It’s nothing too serious. Is it good? Of course not, but it’s not a reason to panic.

The start of the season is more than a month away. That means Prescott has plenty of time to heal up.

 

Plus, as a veteran passer, camp isn’t as important to him as it would have been if he was a young player. He knows what’s going on.

The last thing the Cowboys will want to do is rush him back for camp and potentially hurt him worse.

 

Everything is going to be just fine! There’s no reason to panic at all.