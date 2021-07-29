Surveillance Video Shows Extremely Violent Subway Security Guard Beating Man At Turnstile

A surveillance camera in a subway turnstile caught footage of a violent dispute between a security guard and an unidentified man.

A security camera posted in the Arrott Transportation Center in Frankford, Pennsylvania, caught video of a fight between a security guard and a man Tuesday that ended violently.

CBS3 EXCLUSIVE: Video obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News from a #SEPTA surveillance camera at the Arrott Transportation Center on the Market-Frankford Line shows an Allied security guard attack a 51-year-old passenger on Tuesday.#WATCH VIDEO ⬇️https://t.co/TsH0runww2 — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) July 28, 2021

The security guard responsible for the man’s injuries will be fired and the incident has been taken care of by the proper authorities, according to a statement from SEPTA.

As seen in the video, a man walked up to the security guard and they exchanged a few words, but it’s difficult to make out exactly what was being said. Then the man began to reach around the guard’s chest or face, at which point the guard got into a fighting stance and threw a punch to the man’s head. After the man went down, the guard punched him several more times before leaving the scene.

The man was later taken to Temple University Hospital to be treated for his non-fatal injuries, according to SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

Busch added that the most reasonable explanation for why the altercation occurred was the man evading bus fare, but the footage does not make clear what was actually happening.