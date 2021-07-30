‘You’re Better Than That’: Everyone Groans When Richard Fowler Claims Media Is Mean To Kamala Harris Because She’s A Woman

Everyone at the table audibly groaned Friday when “The Five” co-host Richard Fowler claimed Vice President Kamala Harris was treated unfairly because she was a woman.

Fowler argued that Harris was held to a higher standard because she was the first woman to hold the office of Vice President, and co-hosts Katie Pavlich, Jesse Watters, Shannon Bream and Greg Gutfeld all disagreed. (RELATED: ‘Take The L’: Jesse Watters Delivers Live Fact-Check On Co-Host’s Claim That Iowa Schools Banned Teaching About Slavery)

WATCH:

“President Biden and Democrats have a huge political problem on their hands,” co-host Katie Pavlich began, pointing to Harris’ low popularity and arguing that Democrats might be worried she could hurt them going into the midterm elections.

Watters noted that Biden had not gotten a bump in the polls when he announced Harris as his vice presidential pick, adding that normally a Vice President would be an asset during a midterm election. “You’re not really going to be able to deploy her where you want to deploy her because it could backfire,” he said.

“Here’s the truth: When was the last time you did a segment, a whole segment about Mike Pence or Al Gore —” Fowler replied.

“But he’s not the vice president —” Pavlich objected.

“I know, but this is my point — or Dick Cheney, or Dan Quayle, or H.W. Bush? I mean —” Fowler continued, and Bream pointed out that a lot of people had been very critical of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Pavlich interrupted again, saying, “Don’t try to change the subject, what about the current Vice President?”

“I am speaking. I’m speaking,” Fowler pushed back as the others started to interrupt. “My point here is, I think the reason why she’s getting such a harsh criticism is because she is the first woman to take this role —”

“Oohhhhhh, come on,” “Booooo,” everyone at the table groaned audibly and Watters repeated, “You are better than that. You are better than that.”

“It’s a fact,” Fowler protested.

“Fake news,” Pavlich shot back.

“And the media was so nice to Sarah Palin if you’ll remember,” Bream said, and Pavlich agreed. “So nice.”

“I’ll agree that the media wasn’t very nice to Sarah Palin,” Fowler conceded, claiming that it was because she was a woman running for vice president.

“I’m not going to mix apples and oranges, but I’ll call a spade a spade,” Fowler insisted.

“So the liberal media is sexist against women?” Gutfeld asked, and Pavlich added, “They treat Jill fine.”