Season Two Of ‘Outer Banks’ Is Off To A Hot Start

Season two of “Outer Banks” lived up to the hype in the premiere episode.

As many of you know, I’ve been super excited for season two of the hit Netflix show to return, and all the episodes dropped Friday. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outer Banks (@obx)

After a busy day of work and becoming one of the most historic bettors in Washington D.C. history, I came home with my girlfriend and we fired up season two with some popcorn, peanut M&Ms and a Kit Kat.

Today, I became one of the first people in Washington D.C. history to place a legal bet at a bar, and I’m the first person ever in the history of @dirtywaterdc. The bet? I took the Badgers over Penn State week one. Welcome to the growth of sports gambling in America. pic.twitter.com/xGsaJ49JmE — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 30, 2021

Well, it didn’t disappoint at all. John B and Sarah are in Nassau hunting for gold and the rest of the Pogues are back in North Carolina trying to figure out what the hell is going on.

Even though I’m only one episode into season two, I think it’s safe to say that I’m 100% hooked again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outer Banks (@obx)

Without spoiling anything, John B has found himself in a seriously bad situation at the end of the premiere and Ward Cameron might be coming for his skin.

This is what it’s all about, folks! This is the adrenaline we chase!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outer Banks (@obx)

In case you’re wondering what my Saturday plans are, it’s going to be a lot of “Outer Banks” binging and a few cold beers along the way! I suggest you do the same.