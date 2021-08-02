Watch The Trailer For Part Two Of Season Five Of ‘Billions’

The trailer has dropped for the rest of “Billions” season five.

The hit show with Damian Lewis unexpectedly went on hiatus during the middle of season five because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s coming back September 5. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, I think it’s safe to say fans are in for a very fun time.

For those of you who have never seen “Billions,” I can’t recommend it enough. It follows financial titan Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) as he tries to dominate all of his opponents and rivals.

At the same time, Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) is either hellbent on bringing him down or can be an unlikely ally.

Throw in the fact that his wife Wendy is Axe’s closest confidant, and you have enough storylines to keep fans interested for years.

I was truly stunned when I got to the final episode of what was released of season five and was then promptly informed filming had been paused.

That was back in June 2020, and now the show is finally returning in September. It’s been a very long time coming.

Make sure to check it out on Showtime September 5!