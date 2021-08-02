‘Dancing With The Stars’ Hayes Grier Accused Of Beating And Robbing Man

“Dancing with the Stars” alumni Hayes Grier has been accused of beating and robbing a man in North Carolina, according to police reports.

The 21-year-old social media influencer was charged with assault causing serious bodily injury, robbery and felony conspiracy, according to records from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office obtained by NBC News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: REPORT: Andy Dick Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon)

Influencer Hayes Grier Left Robbery Victim with Brain Damage, Cops Say https://t.co/FEGcCNiv0n — TMZ (@TMZ) July 31, 2021

The internet star is accused of allegedly stealing 24-year-old William Markolf’s cellphone, beating him with his feet, hands and teeth and leaving him with brain damage, TMZ reported. (RELATED: Sheriff’s Deputies Shoot, Kill Dijon Kizzee In LA After He Allegedly Dropped Handgun During Altercation)

Markolf was hospitalized at Atrium Health after Grier allegedly left him with bruised ribs, a broken left orbital bone (eyeball socket), loss of hearing, bleeding from the back of the head and more.

It is still unclear what lead to the alleged assault, but Hayes was arrested and booked into Mecklenburg County jail on Friday and has since been released on bail.

Hayes’ full name is Benjamin Hayes Grier and he is the younger brother of Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier.

Hayes gained fame following his stint on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2015 and his appearances on Vine. Since that time, he’s continued his popularity by churning out content on Instagram and YouTube.